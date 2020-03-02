Connecting Blockchains to the Real World

Abstract



Smart contracts are applications that execute on blockchains. Their strong

security properties (transparency, tamper-resistance, and

censorship-resistance) have attracted significant attention and investment

($31B thus far via ICOs), but most of their real-world uses, such as tokens,

exercise little of smart contract's potential power. A key reason is a

disconnection from the real world: There is currently no secure,

decentralized way to faithfully convey real-world states to blockchains (or

any distributed systems). Worse yet, smart contracts inherit blockchains'

lack of confidentiality and poor performance.



My research in applied cryptography and system security aims to change this

situation. In this talk, I'll start with my work on data oracles that enable

the faithful representation of real-world states on blockchains. I'll

present Town Crier and DECO, two systems that can convert widely deployed

TLS-enabled data sources to authenticated data feeds. Then I'll present

Ekiden, a system that endows smart contracts with privacy by storing secrets

and performing computation in off-chain committees. Much of the work I'll

present has seen industry uptake. Finally, I'll discuss future plans for

leveraging systems I developed to enable secure systems that empower and

protect their users from insecure and centralized infrastructure.



Bio

Fan Zhang is a Ph.D. candidate in Computer Science at Cornell University,

advised by Prof. Ari Juels. His research interest is in building secure

systems that empower and protect their users from insecure and centralized

infrastructure, by leveraging cryptography, blockchains, and trusted

execution environments (TEEs). His Ph.D. thesis focuses on a principled

composition of on-chain and off-chain components to enable provably secure,

efficient, and decentralized systems. His works have been featured in

Forbes, MIT Tech Review, IEEE Spectrum, CoinDesk, BitcoinMagazine, and

numerous blockchain news outlets. Several of his works have been adopted by

industry and deployed in the wild. He is a member of IC3 and a recipient of

an IBM Ph.D. Fellowship for 2018-2020.

*As a gentle reminder, please respect the privacy of faculty recruitment by not sharing the candidate status of our guests with others outside of our organization.