

!!Con (pronounced “bang bang con”) West is a two-day conference of ten-minute talks about the joy, excitement, and surprise of computing, and the west-coast successor to !!Con! Join us in Santa Cruz, California, on the campus of UC Santa Cruz, on February 29-March 1, 2020!

We have two amazing keynote speakers (isis agora lovecruft and Erin Rose Glass), and we’re hoping you’ll speak too! Our call for talk proposals is now open, and we’re very much looking forward to reading your talk proposals. You don’t have to be an experienced speaker to talk at !!Con West – in fact, many of our speakers have never been on a public stage before. You can submit as many talks as you like, as long as you do it by Sunday, December 8th!