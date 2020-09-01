Commercial Open Source Worshop Series

Beginning on September 8, CROSS will be hosting a workshop series facilitated by CROSS visiting researcher Dr. Dirk Riehle, Professor of Open Source Software at the Friedrich-Alexander University Erlangen-Nürnberg. Professor Rielhe will hold two multi-session workshops (11 sessions in total); the first workshop runs from September 8-16 and second workshop runs from September 17-24. Each session will include a 45 to 60 minutes lecture followed by Q&A.

Workshop Topics

Workshop 1: How Commerical Open Source Works

Workshop 2: How to Spin-out a Startup from University

Registration is required to participate and registered participants will have access to recorded sessions for up to one-month after the workshop ends.

Registration for Workshops or CROSS and UCSC affiliates. (No cost)

About the Instructor:

Prof. Dr. Dirk Riehle, M.B.A., is the Professor of Open Source Software at the Friedrich-Alexander University Erlangen-Nürnberg. Before joining academia, Riehle led the Open Source Research Group at SAP Labs, LLC, in Palo Alto, California (Silicon Valley). He works on open source and inner source software engineering as well as agile software development methods and continuous delivery. Prof. Riehle holds a Ph.D. in computer science from ETH Zürich and an M.B.A. from Stanford Graduate School of Business. He welcomes email at dirk@riehle.org, blogs at https://dirkriehle.com, and tweets as @dirkriehle.

Full Workshop Series details available here