CROSS is pleased to be hosting a new workshop series facilitated by Dr. Dirk Riehle, Professor of Open Source Software at the Friedrich-Alexander University Erlangen-Nürnberg. Professor Riehle will hold three multi-session workshops (12 sessions in total).

Sessions are held on Mondays and Wednesdays at 8am Pacific Time. See dates for all sessions below. You can sign up for one or all of the workshops.

Registration is Free!

Workshop 1 - Software Industry

June 21 - The Software Industry

June 23 - Software products

June 28 - Software Vendors

June 29 - Business Models

Workshop 2 - Commercial Open Source Software

July 12 - Open Source Software

July 14 - Open Source Projects

July 19 - Commercial Open Source

July 21 - Cloud Service Strategies

Workshop 3 - University Spin-Offs

July 26 - Software Start-ups

July 28 - Research to Start-ups

August 2 - University Spin-Offs

August 4 - Fundraising

About the Facilitator: Prof. Dr. Dirk Riehle, M.B.A., is the Professor of Open Source Software at the Friedrich-Alexander University Erlangen-Nürnberg. Before joining academia, Riehle led the Open Source Research Group at SAP Labs, LLC, in Palo Alto, California (Silicon Valley). He works on open source and inner source software engineering as well as agile software development methods and continuous delivery. Prof. Riehle holds a Ph.D. in computer science from ETH Zürich and an M.B.A. from Stanford Graduate School of Business. He welcomes email at dirk@riehle.org, blogs at https://dirkriehle.com, and tweets as @dirkriehle.