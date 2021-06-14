CROSS is pleased to be hosting a new workshop series facilitated by Dr. Dirk Riehle, Professor of Open Source Software at the Friedrich-Alexander University Erlangen-Nürnberg. Professor Riehle will hold three multi-session workshops (12 sessions in total).
Sessions are held on Mondays and Wednesdays at 8am Pacific Time. See dates for all sessions below. You can sign up for one or all of the workshops.
Workshop 1 - Software Industry
- June 21 - The Software Industry
- June 23 - Software products
- June 28 - Software Vendors
- June 29 - Business Models
Workshop 2 - Commercial Open Source Software
- July 12 - Open Source Software
- July 14 - Open Source Projects
- July 19 - Commercial Open Source
- July 21 - Cloud Service Strategies
Workshop 3 - University Spin-Offs
- July 26 - Software Start-ups
- July 28 - Research to Start-ups
- August 2 - University Spin-Offs
- August 4 - Fundraising
About the Facilitator: Prof. Dr. Dirk Riehle, M.B.A., is the Professor of Open Source Software at the Friedrich-Alexander University Erlangen-Nürnberg. Before joining academia, Riehle led the Open Source Research Group at SAP Labs, LLC, in Palo Alto, California (Silicon Valley). He works on open source and inner source software engineering as well as agile software development methods and continuous delivery. Prof. Riehle holds a Ph.D. in computer science from ETH Zürich and an M.B.A. from Stanford Graduate School of Business. He welcomes email at dirk@riehle.org, blogs at https://dirkriehle.com, and tweets as @dirkriehle.