Abstract:

We live in an increasingly interconnected world, with many organizations operating across countries or even across continents. To serve their global customer base, organizations are moving to replace their legacy database management systems (DBMSs) with cloud-based DBMSs capable of scaling on-line transaction processing (OLTP) workloads to millions of users.

CockroachDB is a scalable SQL DBMS that was built from the ground up to support these global OLTP workloads while maintaining high availability and strong consistency. Just like its namesake, CockroachDB is resilient to disasters through replication and automatic recovery mechanisms.

In this talk I will present the design of CockroachDB and its novel transaction model that supports consistent geo-distributed transactions without the use of specialized hardware. I will describe how CockroachDB replicates and distributes data to achieve fault tolerance and high performance, as well as how its distributed SQL layer automatically scales with the size of the database cluster while providing the standard SQL interface that users expect. Finally, I will share several specific case studies of customers who have been successful with CockroachDB, as well as a performance study demonstrating the DBMS’s scalability on an industry-standard benchmark.

Bio:

Rebecca Taft is a software engineer at Cockroach Labs and a member of the SQL query optimizer team. Prior to joining Cockroach Labs, she was a graduate student at MIT, where she worked with Professor Michael Stonebraker researching distributed database elasticity and muti-tenancy. Rebecca holds a B.S. in Physics from Yale University and an M.S. and Ph.D. in Computer Science from MIT. In her free time, she enjoys rowing on the Chicago River and enjoying the great outdoors.