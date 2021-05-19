CM Seminar: Value Sensitive Design

Abstract:

First introduced in the early 1990's, value sensitive design (VSD) provides theory and method to account for human values throughout the design process. The last year has presented extraordinary challenges and VSD provides a way forward to meeting these challenges through our work in HCI. In this talk and open-ended discussion, I'll provide an overview of VSD and we'll walk through a thought experiment to explore four VSD tenets: Values, Stakeholders, Pervasiveness, and Time. We'll finish with a quick peek at two VSD techniques/tools: Value Scenarios and Envisioning cards - as well as time for questions.

Jill Woelfer works as a User Experience Researcher at Google, where she also teaches classes on UX, ethics, community contributions and values, and has published papers on research with homeless people and survivors of intimate partner abuse. Jill is a 2011-2012 Fulbright Fellow to Canada, the 2012 recipient of the UW Graduate School Medal, and a 2010 Google US Anita Borg Memorial Scholar. She received a PhD in Information Science from The Information School at University of Washington (UW). Jill is a former member of the Value Sensitive Design (VSD) Research Lab at UW https://vsdesign.org/. See Jill's publications at https://scholar.google.com/citations?user=b_f4jWsAAAAJ&hl=en

