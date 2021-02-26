CM Seminar: Twine: Reinventing Gaming through the Personal Platform

Abstract:

As the technical affordances that shaped early electronic literature’s frontiers have become commonplace, hypertextual structures abound in our experiences of online texts to the point that links have become completely mundane: the Memex machine is here, but it’s arrival was mostly unheralded. Many tools make it easier than ever to generate these types of works for the purpose of communication and promotion, but one of the few still focused on hypertext’s literary potential is Twine: a platform for building choice-driven stories easily publishable on the web without relying heavily on code. Over the last decade people involved with digital storytelling have become increasingly aware of Twine, despite its origins on the fringes of industry as a personal open-source project. The full story of Twine involves writers, artists, and game creators, people often at odds with the mainstreams of both literary and entertainment culture. Open-source software fundamentally challenges technological hierarchies; by engaging expression and storytelling, Twine makes the challenge to gaming, in Anna Anthropy’s word, “personal.” This examination of Twine as a platform (drawn from my upcoming collaboration with Stuart Moulthrop, Twining) is at once technical, critical, and contextual—but also personal.

Bio:

Anastasia Salter is an Associate Professor of English at the University of Central Florida, and the Director of Graduate Programs and the PhD in Texts & Technology for the College of Arts and Humanities. Dr. Salter is the author of Twining: Critical and Creative Approaches to Hypertext Narrative (Amherst College Press, with Stuart Moulthrop, forthcoming 2021); A Portrait of the Auteur as Fanboy (University of Mississippi Press, with Mel Stanfill, 2020), Adventure Games: Playing the Outsider (Bloomsbury, with Aaron Reed and John Murray, 2020), Toxic Geek Masculinity in Media (Palgrave Macmillan 2017, coauthored with Bridget Blodgett), Jane Jensen: Gabriel Knight, Adventure Games, Hidden Objects (Bloomsbury 2017), What is Your Quest? From Adventure Games to Interactive Books (University of Iowa Press, 2014), and Flash: Building the Interactive Web (MIT Press, 2014, coauthored with John Murray).