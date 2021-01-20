CM Seminar: Towards liquid territories of governance: The case of the Chinese Social Credit Systems

Abstract:

In this paper, we focus on the Chinese Social Credit System (SCS) and foreground its continuities but also ruptures compared to historical ideas of governance and space in China. Relying on publicly available documents, news and analysis we elaborate on how information technologies and algorithms have enabled this new governing program which aims to breach traditional spaces of governing. We analyze in details how such fixed territories’ policies are being replaced by regimes of dynamic surveillance and evaluation mechanisms for tracking individuals and normalizing their behaviors. We foreground the key features of this new way of governing which are: geographical dislodging, transition from institution to mediation, liquification of territories, totalization and self-management.

Bio:

Julien Malaurent is an Associate Professor of Information Systems at ESSEC Business School (Paris, France). He is also Academic Director of the Executive Master in Digital Transformation, and Co-Director of the METALAB for Data, Technology and Society. Before being an academic, Julien worked for several years in China as ERP consultant for large multinational corporations implementing global information systems. His research works, based on qualitative approaches, address issues related to the use of information systems in multicultural contexts, as well as how organizations digitize their operations. His research has been published in top journals of the Information System discipline such as Journal of Management of Information Systems (JMIS), European Journal of Information Systems (EJIS), Journal of Information technology (JIT). He is also Senior Editor for the Information Systems Journal (ISJ).

