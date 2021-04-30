CM Seminar: Space for Play

Abstract:

Design I/O has been creating playful, magical experiences that push the boundaries of what is possible for over a decade. From large-scale, interactive installations to open world games and experimental storytelling, Design I/O’s work is driven by a love of play and open ended exploration. During this talk co-founder’s Emily Gobeille and Theo Watson will share some of their recent work and explore the process, pitfalls and moments of delight that come when developing these spaces for play.

Bio:

Emily Gobeille, Design I/O Co-Founder

Emily Gobeille is an artist and award-winning designer who specializes in merging technology and design to create rich immersive design experiences. Working in concept development, visual design, interaction design and creative direction, her experience over the past eighteen years spans many disciplines, including web, print, motion graphics, games and installations. Emily’s unbound energy and affinity for telling stories lends to her playful approach to projects. With an emphasis on meaningful interaction and systems built to support open play and discovery, her work creates a sense of wonder and delight.

Theodore Watson, Design I/O Co-Founder

Theodore Watson is an artist, designer and experimenter whose work is born out of the curiosity and excitement of designing experiences that come alive and invite people to play. Theodore’s work includes experimental tools for artistic expression and immersive, large scale interactive environments with full-body interaction. His recent work includes The Eyewriter, an eye controlled drawing tool, Graffiti Research Lab’s Laser Tag, laser graffiti system and Connected Worlds, an immersive interactive ecosystem for young children. Theodore is also the co-founder of the widely used openFrameworks project, an open source library for writing creative code in C++. Theodore’s work is in the permanent collection at MoMA and has been shown at the Tate Modern and Ars Electronica.

The Zoom access link and passcode are:

https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/94063535840?pwd=cURtN09LcUV5Z0J6bGVMMUVXM1hmZz09

Passcode: 532021

