CM Seminar Series: What is a Simulation?

From pebbles to pencils, we have always used tools to think with. Engineers and scientists of the 1920’s and 30’s faced newfound problems, like designing regional power grids, whose complexities defied existing tools. This prompted them to create analogs: dynamic models of everything from power grids, airplanes, and bridges to vacuum tubes, atoms, and logic. We can understand these simulations, I argue, as representations offering new affordances for problem solving. Foremost, they afforded experimentation. And by offering a domain for analogizing with, simulations afforded representational flexibility. Moreover, analogs afforded thinking of problems in terms that were simultaneously graphical, symbolic, and tangible—reflecting their creators’ disposition towards multiple modes of representation and knowing. Simulation, I argue, is predicated upon a capacity for imagination, perceiving self-similar patterns in the universe, and thinking across multiple forms of representation.

