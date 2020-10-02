Stay Informed:
CM Seminar: Oskar Elek

Speaker Name: 
Oskar Elek
Speaker Title: 
UCSC Post Doc Researcher
Speaker Organization: 
Computational Media
Start Time: 
Monday, November 9, 2020 - 12:00pm
End Time: 
Monday, November 9, 2020 - 1:05pm
Location: 
Via Zoom Presentation
Organizer: 
Sri Kurniawan

Abstract:

TBA

Bio:

Oskar is a postdoctoral researcher at UCSC’s Creative Coding lab led by Angus Forbes. Since his doctoral research at Max Planck Institute for Informatics in Germany and Charles University in Prague, Oskar has covered diverse topics in visual computing: simulation of light transport, optics of participating media, appearance modeling, and computational fabrication. His current work explores the intersection of nature-inspired simulation and visualization, embodied in the computational model of Physarum polycephalum applied in astronomy and language processing.

The Zoom access link and passcode are:
https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/93088560371?pwd=WHFTK3RYeE9DbFo0R2VBK29HTlZpUT09
Passcode: 2801109

Event Type: 
Event