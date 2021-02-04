CM Seminar: "Naked and on Fire": Examining Player Agency Experiences in Narrative-Focused Gameplay

Abstract:

Player agency is central to the player experience of interactive narratives and digital games. In this talk I will focus on the question of how design and its individual elements impact the individual player’s perception of their agency. I will present and discuss the results of an interview study where participants were asked to rate their agency experiences within narrative-focused games and describe their reasoning. Our results suggest that players perceive and understand agency based on a variety of factors and use numerous different methods to evaluate and judge their agency within and outside gameplay. I will discuss the implications of our findings for design, and how this can help enhance future work in the study of player agency within interactive narratives and beyond.

Bio:

Elin Carstensdottir is an Assistant Professor in the Computational Media Department at UC Santa Cruz, where she directs the Interaction Dynamics Lab. Her research focuses on building understanding of player interaction and experience design for interactive narratives and games with the goal of building automated design support for design tools and game engines, and to assist designers of serious games for education, health, training, and games for research. Elin holds a PhD in Computer Science from Northeastern University.

The Zoom access link and passcode are:

https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/94272408030?pwd=Z3dYQ21FVzhrQTBGN3R4TzN3WHNVUT09

Passcode: 02082021