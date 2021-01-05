CM Seminar: Meaning-making with social machines: Challenging assumptions and finding direction

Abstract:

As machines are increasingly anthropomorphized, automated, and functionally opaque, popular and scholarly discourse attends to questions of how they may be incorporated into human life. One approach to examining these questions is the empirical study of human-machine communication—the science of understanding how humans and machines make meaning together. Using meaning-making as a springboard, this talk will challenge three main assumptions embedded in current HRI/HCI/HAI and interactive-media literatures: 1) People “get” social machines in the ways researchers and designers intend. 2) People think purposefully about social machines they imagine or encounter. 3) People will accept social machines when they identify with them. For each, counterpoint findings will be offered from Banks’ own work, along with suggestions for philosophical and methodological shifts that may promote more careful consideration of meaning-making dynamics.

Bio:

Jaime Banks (Ph.D., Colorado State University) is Associate Professor in the College of Media & Communication at Texas Tech University. Her research is animated by questions of human-technology relations—especially those with videogame avatars and social robots—with an emphasis on perceptions of mind and morality. She leads the Human-Machine Communication Lab in TTU’s Center for Communication Research and her current work on perceptions of moral agency and trust in robots is funded by the U.S. Air Force Office of Scientific Research, Trust and Influence Program.

The Zoom access link and passcode are:

