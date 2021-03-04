CM Seminar: Making Art Work: Engineers and Artists in the Age of Apollo

Abstract:

Artwork as opposed to experiment? Engineer versus artist? We often see two different cultural realms separated by impervious walls. But some fifty years ago, the borders between technology and art began to be breached. In this talk, W. Patrick McCray shows how in this era, artists eagerly collaborated with engineers and scientists to explore new technologies and create visually and sonically compelling multimedia works. This art emerged from corporate laboratories, artists' studios, publishing houses, art galleries, and university campuses. Many of the biggest stars of the art world—Robert Rauschenberg, Yvonne Rainer, Andy Warhol, Carolee Schneemann, and John Cage—participated, but the technologists who contributed essential expertise and aesthetic input often went unrecognized.

Coming from diverse personal backgrounds, this roster of engineers and scientists included the Swedish-born engineer Billy Klüver, who established the group Experiments in Art and Technology (E.A.T). Starting in 1960, Klüver, based at Bell Labs, promoted a series of personal and, later, large-scale collaborations with artists. This culminated in E.A.T.’s partnership with Pepsi to build a multi-media environment for Expo ’70 in Osaka, Japan, a collaboration which led to E.A.T.’s demise.

Today, we are in the midst of a new surge of corporate and academic promotion of projects and programs combining art, technology, and science. Making Art Work reveals how artists and technologists have continually constructed new communities in which they exercise imagination, display creative expertise, and pursue commercial innovation.

Hello! I am a professor in the History Department at the University of California, Santa Barbara where I research, write, and teach about the histories of technology and science.

My new book – titled Making Art Work: How Cold War Engineers and Artists Forged a New Creative Culture – came out with The MIT Press in late 2020. This book looks at the collaborations between artists, engineers, and scientists from the 1950s to the present and explores how new creative cultures were built and maintained.

I was originally trained as a scientist (Ph.D., 1996, University of Arizona). As an undergraduate, I studied an interdisciplinary field known as “materials science and engineering” (it used to be called metallurgy). I figured I would learn lots of basic math, physics, and chemistry and get a foundation for other areas of science and technology. Although my career path followed a different trajectory, my schooling gave me some insights into how research communities function which has proven useful when interviewing scientists and technologists. Since then, I have authored and edited six books. My 2013 book The Visioneers: How an Elite Group of Scientists Pursued Space Colonies, Nanotechnologies, and a Limitless Future won the Watson Davis Prize in 2014 from the History of Science Society as the “best book written for a general audience.”

Throughout my career, I have been fortunate to have many opportunities offered to me. In addition to several grants from the National Science Foundation – including $15 million to co-found a national center for exploring the societal implications of new technologies – I have been awarded fellowships from the Max Planck Institute for the History of Science, the American Council of Learned Societies, the California Institute of Technology, and (twice) the Smithsonian Institution. In 2016 and 2017, the World Economic Forum invited me to speak at their annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. I am also an elected Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) and the American Physical Society (APS)."

