CM Seminar: Leanne Chukoskie

Abstract:

TBA

Bio:

Dr. Chukoskie is the Director of the Power of NeuroGaming (PoNG) Center at the Qualcomm Institute at the University of California, San Diego, where she is an Associate Research Scientist collaborating with clinicians, engineers, and educators to expand the interdisciplinary reach of her work. Her group develops sensor-enabled experiences for assessment, intervention, and education. She is also the Associate Director for the Research for Autism and Development Laboratory (RADLab) where she develops and tests gaze-driven video games for intervention and assessment as part of NIH-funded projects for children on the autism spectrum and older adults experiencing cognitive decline.

Dr. Chukoskie has translated her training in the NSF-funded Science of Learning Centers into practice by applying active learning principles both in classes and in the internship program she leads for neurodiverse young adults. The internship program is part of an NSF Future of Work project she leads as PI that also seeks to develop AR, VR and game-based tools to help neurodiverse individuals practice soft skills needed to be successful in a workplace environment.

Dr. Chukoskie co-founded BrainLeap Technologies in 2017 and serves as acting Chief Science Officer. The company was founded to make the attention training games she developed at UC San Diego broadly available to the public. BrainLeap has won Phase I and II NSF SBIR awards and is seeking to change the way attention challenges are addressed by working through schools and directly with families.

The Zoom access link and passcode are:

https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/97606212701?pwd=aENyMnd4dFBQamZyb2NNbjU1ZWpyZz09

Passcode: 2801019