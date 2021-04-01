CM Seminar: Internship Panel

Come out to hear from four CM graduate students and their internship experiences in this panel. These students can address the search process of looking for an internship, the work behind a successful application, and the personal experiences they’ve had! There are many benefits for students to do internships! Come by and ask all the questions you would like to have answered.

The Zoom access link and passcode are:

https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/94446103134?pwd=KzBZVjZ4NXBaRTlweWVyNGJpM3pMQT09

Passcode: 452021

Computational Media speaker series schedule:

https://cmseminarspeakers.sites.ucsc.edu/event/