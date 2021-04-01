Stay Informed:
Baskin Engineering COVID-19 Information and Resources
Campus Roadmap to Recovery
Zoom Links: Zoom Help | Teaching with Zoom | Zoom Quick Guide
Events

CM Seminar: Internship Panel

Speaker Name: 
Batu Aytemiz, Aviv Elor, Montana Fowler & Ishaan Paranjape
Speaker Title: 
Graduate Students
Speaker Organization: 
Computational Media, UC Santa Cruz
Start Time: 
Monday, April 5, 2021 - 12:00pm
End Time: 
Monday, April 5, 2021 - 1:05pm
Location: 
Via Zoom Presentation
Organizer: 
Sri Kurniawan

Come out to hear from four CM graduate students and their internship experiences in this panel. These students can address the search process of looking for an internship, the work behind a successful application, and the personal experiences they’ve had! There are many benefits for students to do internships! Come by and ask all the questions you would like to have answered.

The Zoom access link and passcode are:
https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/94446103134?pwd=KzBZVjZ4NXBaRTlweWVyNGJpM3pMQT09
Passcode: 452021

Computational Media speaker series schedule:
https://cmseminarspeakers.sites.ucsc.edu/event/

Event Type: 
Event