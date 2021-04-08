CM Seminar: Enriching Esports: Opportunities & Challenges

Abstract:

A decade ago, high school programs for esports (organized, competitive videogames) were rare or non-existent. Now, there are multiple competing high school esports leagues expanding across North America, Europe and Asia, many claiming to offer students academic and social-emotional benefits for participation. Little is empirically known, however, about actual outcomes of school-affiliated esports clubs, and reservations about competitive esports culture are common. In this presentation, I detail a four-year design and assessment of an international high school esports league based on national academic (NGSS), career technical (CTE) and social-emotional (CASEL) standards, detailing the positive academic and social-emotional outcomes the program fosters, for whom, and how. I also discuss some of the challenges of using esports as a vehicle for impact and contextualize this discussion within the broader lessons learned in game-based learning, where we are in this moment of time in the field, and the trajectory our GLS center is charting for the next decade of research and development.

Bio:

Constance Steinkuehler is a Professor of Informatics at the University of California, Irvine where she researches the culture, cognition, and learning in the context of multiplayer online videogames. She is the co-director of the Games+Learning+Society (GLS) Center at University of California, Irvine where she teaches courses in games and society, quantitative methods, and games research. Her current projects include investigations of online reasoning, toxicity, and misinformation in game communities, evaluation of an enriched esports league for high school students, and advice on parenting gamers. Constance formerly served as Senior Policy Analyst under the Obama administration in the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, advising on videogames and digital media. She is the founder and former President of the Higher Education Video Games Alliance, an academic organization of game-related programs in higher education. Her research has been funded by the Samueli Foundation, the MacArthur Foundation, the Gates Foundation, the National Academy of Education/Spencer Foundation, the National Science Foundation, and Universities of Cambridge Madison-Wisconsin, and California, Irvine. She has published over one hundred articles and book chapters including six conference proceedings, four special journal issues, and two books. She has worked closely with the National Research Council and National Academy of Education on special reports relate to videogames, and her work has been featured in Science, Wired, USA Today, New York Times, LA Times, ABC, CBS, CNN NPR, BBC and The Chronicle of Higher Education. Constance has a PhD in Literacy Studies, an MS in Educational Psychology, and three Bachelor Degrees in Mathematics, English, and Religious Studies. Her dissertation was a cognitive ethnography of the MMOs Lineage I and II where she ran a large siege guild. Her husband Dr. Kurt Squire is co-director of the GLS center at UCI. They live with their two adolescent gamers in Southern California where they enjoy surfing, camping, and all manner of headset-wearing, dps-flinging, computer-screened mayhem.

