CM Seminar: Books in the Digital Age: Media Nostalgia, Fetish, and Meaning

Jessica Pressman is a scholar of 20th and 21st-century experimental literature, digital poetics, and media theory. She is Associate Professor of English and Comparative Literature at San Diego State University, where she co-founded and co-directs SDSU’s Digital Humanities Initiative (dh.sdsh.edu). Pressman is the author of Bookishness: Loving Books in a Digital Age (Columbia University Press, 2020), Digital Modernism: Making It New inNew Media (Oxford University Press, 2014), co-author, with Mark C. Marino and Jeremy Douglass, of Reading Project: A Collaborative Analysis of William Poundstone’s Project for Tachistoscope {Bottomless Pit} (University of Iowa Press, 2015). She co-edited two volumes: Comparative Textual Media: Transforming theHumanities in the Postprint Era (University of Minnesota Press, 2013) with N. Katherine Hayles and Book Presence in a Digital Age (Bloomsbury Press, 2018) with Kiene Brillenburg Wurth and Kári Driscoll. Her full CV can be found at www.jessicapressman.com.

