Karen Sandler joins the CROSS and OSPO++ Community to discuss the challenges and opportunities of Open Source and Academia.

Bring your questions, and join in the discussion.

How do the rights of students and academic researchers compare to contributors in non-university settings?

What legal strategies could universities use to make patent grants more manageable?

Do building and maintaining open source communities in an academic setting face differences with regard to community management for projects that are originating from universities?

Registration Required