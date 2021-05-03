Center for Research in Storage Systems (CRSS) is Recruiting Students to Join the Lab!

Recruitment Event Day 1

The CRSS is looking for undergraduate, Master’s, and PhD students to join the lab. Join us to hear our current students share their projects and experiences at CRSS. Learn how to participate in research and work in our lab!



The <https://www.ssrc.ucsc.edu/ind ex.html>CRSS

<https://www.crss.ucsc.edu/ind ex.html> conducts research in a wide range of storage-related fields as well as security and systems. CRSS facilitates collaboration in research and education, and provides a direct pathway to transfer university developed ideas, research results and technology to its current industry sponsors which include: Facebook, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Kioxia, National Science Foundation, Nutanix, Samsung, Seagate, and SK Hynix Memory Solutions.



*2 lucky attendees will win an Amazon gift card at the end of each event -

attendees must sign in and be present to win!*



*Zoom Link to Attend Event*:

https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/9917503 1097?pwd=Q3FheUNPTDNTZ2xaY2FGa XE0SE1qUT09



If you have any questions about the event or CRSS, please contact Cynthia

McCarley (cynmccar@ucsc.edu).