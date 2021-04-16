Stay Informed:
Baskin Engineering COVID-19 Information and Resources
Campus Roadmap to Recovery
Zoom Links: Zoom Help | Teaching with Zoom | Zoom Quick Guide
Events

Celebrate DNA DAY!

Speaker Name: 
David Haussler | Gepoliano Chaves | Elizabeth Padilla Crespo
Speaker Title: 
Scientific Director | Postdoctoral Scholar | Distinguished Research Professor
Speaker Organization: 
UCSC Genomics Institute | University of Chicago | Inter American University of Puerto Rico-Aguadilla
Start Time: 
Friday, April 23, 2021 - 10:00am
End Time: 
Friday, April 23, 2021 - 2:00pm
Location: 
Online
Organizer: 
UC Santa Cruz Genomics Institute

You’re Invited!

Register here Meeting ID: 988 3411 4588 Passcode: 553509

Learn more at dnaday.ucsc.edu

Donate to support genomics at UCSC.

 

Celebrate DNA DAY! with the UC Santa Cruz Genomics Institute  

UCSC Alumni Week | Friday April 23, 2021, 10am – 2:00pm

UCSC shared the human genome on July 7, 2020, keeping it free for all humanity, forever.

Attend our annual celebration to learn how UCSC is revealing life’s code. This event features distinguished scientific speakers on leading edge genomics science; research presentations by UCSC undergraduate genomics scholars; and a student-led strawberry DNA extraction demonstration. Join in the discussion and Q&A. Selected talks will be made available in Spanish. 

Featured Invited Speakers

David Haussler Gepoliano ChavesElizabeth Padilla Crespo


Event Type: 
Event