You’re Invited!

Register here Meeting ID: 988 3411 4588 Passcode: 553509

Learn more at dnaday.ucsc.edu

Donate to support genomics at UCSC.

Celebrate DNA DAY! with the UC Santa Cruz Genomics Institute

UCSC Alumni Week | Friday April 23, 2021, 10am – 2:00pm

UCSC shared the human genome on July 7, 2020, keeping it free for all humanity, forever.

Attend our annual celebration to learn how UCSC is revealing life’s code. This event features distinguished scientific speakers on leading edge genomics science; research presentations by UCSC undergraduate genomics scholars; and a student-led strawberry DNA extraction demonstration. Join in the discussion and Q&A. Selected talks will be made available in Spanish.