CANCELED: Econ Brown Bag Seminar: Modeling an Electricity Market in Transition: A Forty-Year Simulation of Entry and Exit in PJM*.”

*THIS EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELED*
Dear SOE Community,
Please attend if you are able:
Peter Cramton is Professor of Economics at the University of Cologne and
the University of Maryland. Since 1983, he has conducted research on
auction theory and practice. This research appears in leading economics
journals. The focus is the design of auction-based markets. Applications
include communications, electricity, and financial markets. On the
practical side, he is an independent director on the board of the Electric
Reliability Council of Texas and an advisor and chief economist to several
companies. Since 1993, he has advised 13 governments and 41 bidders
in spectrum auctions. He is a co-inventor of the spectrum auction design
used in Canada, Australia, and many European countries to auction spectrum.
Since 2001, he has played a lead role in the design and implementation
of electricity and gas auctions in North America, South America, and
Europe. He has advised on the design of carbon auctions in Europe,
Australia, and the United Sates, including conducting the world’s first
greenhouse-gas auction held in the UK in 2002. He has led the development
of innovative auctions in new applications, such as auctions
for airport slots, wind rights, diamonds, medical equipment, and Internet
top-level domains. He received his B.S. in Engineering from Cornell
University in 1980 and his Ph.D. in Business from Stanford University in
1984.