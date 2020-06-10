Stay Informed:

CANCELED: Defense: From stability to low-regret in stochastic multi-armed bandits

Speaker Name: 
Kuan-Sung Huang
Speaker Title: 
PhD Student
Speaker Organization: 
Computer Science & Engineering PhD
Start Time: 
Thursday, June 11, 2020 - 3:00pm
End Time: 
Thursday, June 11, 2020 - 4:00pm
Location: 
Zoom - https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/97090603595

Abstract: Stochastic multi-armed bandits (MAB) problem is a basic scheme of sequential prediction problems with partial information. A MAB algorithm deals with the trade-off between exploration and exploitation. We can tackle this trade-off with the stability and accuracy, which are motivated by the trade-off that occurs when designing Differentially Private (DP) algorithms.

Differential Privacy (DP) is a notion for measuring how good the algorithm would preserve the privacy for every data point in the input data set. The merit of DP is that a DP algorithm does not change its output a lot if one (or some) input data point is changed. There is a trade-off between privacy and utility when we want to design a DP algorithm.

We prove that if a randomized stochastic MAB algorithm satisfies some accuracy and stability guarantees motivated by DP, it is a low-regret algorithm. We can also use this framework to prove regret bounds for several randomized algorithms.

In this talk, we will prove that stability and accuracy imply low-regret MAB algorithm. We will analyze Thompson Sampling and a randomized version of the Upper Confidence Bound algorithm via stability. We will also discuss some possible future directions, such as extensions to DP MAB algorithms and the contextual bandits.

 

Event Type: 
Adancement/Defense
Advisor: 
Abhradeep Guha Thakurta
Graduate Program: 
Computer Science & Engineering PhD