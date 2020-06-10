CANCELED: Defense: From stability to low-regret in stochastic multi-armed bandits

Abstract: Stochastic multi-armed bandits (MAB) problem is a basic scheme of sequential prediction problems with partial information. A MAB algorithm deals with the trade-off between exploration and exploitation. We can tackle this trade-off with the stability and accuracy, which are motivated by the trade-off that occurs when designing Differentially Private (DP) algorithms.

Differential Privacy (DP) is a notion for measuring how good the algorithm would preserve the privacy for every data point in the input data set. The merit of DP is that a DP algorithm does not change its output a lot if one (or some) input data point is changed. There is a trade-off between privacy and utility when we want to design a DP algorithm.

We prove that if a randomized stochastic MAB algorithm satisfies some accuracy and stability guarantees motivated by DP, it is a low-regret algorithm. We can also use this framework to prove regret bounds for several randomized algorithms.

In this talk, we will prove that stability and accuracy imply low-regret MAB algorithm. We will analyze Thompson Sampling and a randomized version of the Upper Confidence Bound algorithm via stability. We will also discuss some possible future directions, such as extensions to DP MAB algorithms and the contextual bandits.