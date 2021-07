CITRIS and the Banatao Institute at UC Santa Cruz invites UCSC faculty and researchers to apply for project support through its Campus Seed Funding program. For 2021 the program will fund multidisciplinary projects that involve drone technology . This includes the innovative use of existing technology, the development of new technology, or examinations of the impacts of specific drone technologies and applications. Projects should address solutions to significant societal challenges. The program requires projects to include at least two PIs from different UC Santa Cruz campus divisions.

SEED FUNDING INFO SESSION: Wednesday, July 15th from 11:00am-12pm ( RSVP here )

Submission deadline: July 31, 2021

Proposals involving the innovative use or examination of drones may address, but are not limited to, the following areas for projects:

Societal impacts, including use by social justice groups;



Use or consideration in art, film or theater projects;

Use in games and playable media;

Archeological studies;

Activism;

Ethical considerations of drone applications and development;

Agriculture and AgTech;

Disaster monitoring, mitigation and recovery – including wildfires, impacts of sea level rise and earthquakes;

Conservation and climate change;

Coastal science;

Regulation and governance;

Security and surveillance.

The UC Santa Cruz Campus Seed Funding program, which is separate from the broader CITRIS Core Seed Funding initiative, focuses on strengthening interdisciplinary connections on the Santa Cruz campus and requires project teams to include at least two principal investigators from different UC Santa Cruz campus divisions. The program will fund early-stage research that furthers the CITRIS and the Banatao Institute mission and exhibits strong promise of securing external funding.