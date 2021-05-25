Campus Seed Funding Info Session

CITRIS and the Banatao Institute at UC Santa Cruz invites UCSC faculty and researchers to apply for project support through its Campus Seed Funding program. For 2021, the program will fund multidisciplinary projects that involve drone technology. This includes the innovative use of existing technology, the development of new technology, or examinations of the impacts of specific drone technologies and applications. Projects should address solutions to significant social challenges.

The UC Santa Cruz Campus Seed Funding program, which is separate from the broader CITRIS Core Seed Funding initiative, focuses on strengthening interdisciplinary connections on the Santa Cruz campus and requires project teams to include at least two principal investigators from different UC Santa Cruz campus divisions. The program will fund early-stage research that furthers the CITRIS and the Banatao Institute mission and exhibits strong promise of securing external funding.

Drone-related proposals may address, but are not limited to, the following areas of research:

- Agriculture and AgTech;

- Disaster monitoring, mitigation and recovery, including wildfires, impacts of sea level rise and earthquakes;

- Conservation and coastal science;

- Security and defense; and

- Societal impacts of drones.

The submission deadline is July 31, 2021. For more information, view the RFP. To apply, visit the application portal.

A campus information session will be held via Zoom for all interested parties on Wednesday, June 2, from 12 noon to 1 p.m. To attend, RSVP online.

For more information, contact Michael Matkin, assistant director of CITRIS and the Banatao Institute at UC Santa Cruz, at mmatkin@ucsc.edu.

CITRIS and the Banatao Institute create information technology solutions for society’s most pressing challenges. Established in 2001, the Center for Information Technology Research in the Interest of Society (CITRIS) leverages the interdisciplinary research strengths of four UC campuses—Santa Cruz, Berkeley, Davis and Merced—to advance UC’s mission and the innovative spirit of California. The institute was created to shorten the pipeline between world-class laboratory research and the development of cutting-edge applications, platforms, companies, and even new industries.