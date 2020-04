BSOE Master's Pathways Online Workshops: CE and CSE

If you are a UCSC undergraduate majoring in a School of Engineering program and you're considering your options after graduation, please join us at the Spring Quarter Computer Science and Engineering Pathways Workshops. In these online workshops, we'll discuss the degree requirements and application process for the Computer Engineering Bachelor's/Master's Pathway Program and the Computer Science and Engineering Bachelor's/Master's Pathway Program. These pathways enable motivated BSOE undergraduates to complete a bachelor's and a master's degree in as little as 5 years.

Learn more about how to apply to either of these pathway programs by attending an online workshop on April 16th (12-1pm PDT) or May 13th (12-1pm PDT). Interested students must register by 5pm PDT the day before each workshop in order to attend the events.

You can register for the April 16th online workshop here.

You can register for the May 13th online workshop here.