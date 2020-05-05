Stay Informed:

BME Seminar: From Precise Microbial Genomics to Precision Medicine

Speaker Name: 
Ami Bhatt MD, PhD
Speaker Title: 
Associate Professor, Medicine and Genetics
Speaker Organization: 
Stanford
Start Time: 
Thursday, May 7, 2020 - 11:40am
End Time: 
Thursday, May 7, 2020 - 1:00pm
Location: 
via Zoom presentation
Organizer: 
Professor Angela Brooks

Bio: 

Dr. Bhatt is committed to improving cancer care, education and research in resource-limited settings. She is the Director of Global Oncology for the Center for Innovation in Global Health at Stanford University and has also served as a visiting lecturer at the University of Botswana and Tokyo Medical and Dental University. She, along with Franklin Huang, is a co-founder and co-president of the non-profit organization Global Oncology (http://globalonc.org). This all volunteer organization spearheads creative, multi-disciplinary projects focused on improving cancer outcomes in impoverished settings.

* Zoom link:  https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/98217452517

