BME Seminar: From Precise Microbial Genomics to Precision Medicine

Dr. Bhatt is committed to improving cancer care, education and research in resource-limited settings. She is the Director of Global Oncology for the Center for Innovation in Global Health at Stanford University and has also served as a visiting lecturer at the University of Botswana and Tokyo Medical and Dental University. She, along with Franklin Huang, is a co-founder and co-president of the non-profit organization Global Oncology (http://globalonc.org). This all volunteer organization spearheads creative, multi-disciplinary projects focused on improving cancer outcomes in impoverished settings.

