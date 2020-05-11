BME Seminar: The Genomics of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19)

Abstract:

Researchers are generating molecular data pertaining to the SARS-CoV-2 virus at an unprecedented rate during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, there is a critical need for rapid and continuously updated access to the latest molecular data in formats that can be quickly compared. The UCSC SARS-CoV-2 Genome Browser (https://genome.ucsc.edu/covid 19.html) is an adaptation of our genome browser visualization tool. Molecular data, curated from published studies, database submissions, and selected preprints are mapped to the viral genome and grouped together into “annotation tracks” where they can be visualized along the linear map of the viral genome and downloaded in standard formats for analysis. The browser includes automatically updated annotations of mutations in thousands of SARS-CoV-2 genomes deposited in sequencing databases, displayed alongside phylogenetic trees. These data are augmented with alignments of animal and human coronavirus genomes, including per-base evolutionary rate analysis. Approximately 50 tracks of annotated data are currently available, including: immune epitopes, RT-PCR and sequencing primers, and CRISPR guides. Additionally, users can easily add manual annotations to a spreadsheet that automatically generates an annotation track. We invite all investigators to contribute to this resource to accelerate research and development activities globally. Contact genome-www@soe.ucsc.edu with suggestions or requests for support for adding data.

Bio:

Dr. Jason Fernandes did his PhD at UCSF studying the evolution of HIV. He is currently a Project Scientist in the Haussler/Salama Lab studying the evolution of endogenous viruses and retroelements in primate evolution.

