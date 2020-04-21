BME Seminar: Dual-function injectable angiogenic biomaterial for brain repair after stroke

Abstract:

Stroke is the leading cause of disability in the US and the only major disease without an effective treatment to promote long-term tissue repair and function recovery. The clinical burden in stroke survivors urges the need to search for a medical solution outside the confines of conventional treatments practiced in neurology. While the overwhelming majority of research on brain repair is centered on neuron, an increasing number of evidence suggests that angiogenesis plays a fundamental role in activating the brain’s endogenous stem cell machinery after injury. Yet, angiogenesis has not been actively studied in the neuro-engineering field, and scaffolding biomaterials are not actively designed to encourage it. Our long-term approach is to design cell instructive pro-angiogenic materials that can be injected directly in the site of damage and solidify in situ to timely and spatially manipulate the brain’s mechanism of angiogenesis to therapeutic advantage. We have recently shown that the delivery of a dual angiogenic and immunomodulating hydrogel directly to the stroke cavity promotes tissue regeneration and functional recovery de novo through the formation of an interconnected network of neovessels and axons. This biomaterials approach lays the groundwork for the use of angiogenic materials to repair other neurologically diseased tissues.

