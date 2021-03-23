BioEngineering for Social Good

Abstract:

Our world and the unexplored worlds around us are bathed in nano-scale machines (living systems) that convert their molecular surroundings into useful energy stores, building blocks, information storage, sensors, and secreted drones that detect, manipulate, control and harvest. As BioEngineers, we work to understand and influence these nano systems to achieve human needs. Synthetic Biology, Computational Biology, Systems Biology, Genomics, Protein Engineering — these are the topics, tools and skills of our newest BioEngineers. Which human needs are important and how ought we build the next clutch of BioEngineers? Hundreds of teams worldwide are part of the effort to do just that — building the next wave of BioEngineers trained to ethically build for the good of humanity.

Bio:

David Bernick is a Bioengineer, mentor and adjunct Professor at UC Santa Cruz. His projects strive to solve issues of global significance where engineering of a bio system can yield an important benefit to resource-constrained communities. He and his students have persued projects in biofuel production from almond waste, calorie-free sugar production to combat diabetes (sugar slugs), nutraceutical production in edible microbes (Bugs without borders), contraceptives that can be grown at home (Poppy) and thermostable vaccine formulations to combat Newcastle disease in chickens (Vitrum). During the SARS CoV-2 pandemic, David lead a team to investigate prevalence of the virus among the most afflicted community in Santa Cruz County using community wastewater. That project is now expanding in K-12 schools and the University.

David is also a lecturer in Biomolecular Engineering, where he teaches courses in programming and algorithms in bioinformatics, an integrated field-to-journal course in Extreme Virology, and a seminar in team skills for BioEngineers. David mentors the senior-design capstone and directs the IGEM Undergraduate research series. Each of these courses takes a hands-on approach where students build, discover and describe their work.

