Best Practices for Corporate Open Source Governance

Abstract:

Today most software products incorporate open source software (OSS) components, but many companies are not properly governing their use of open source, incurring potential risks – financial, legal and technical. In this talk Harutyunyan will share the key insights from his Ph.D. dissertation written in 2016–2019. We will go over the essential industry best practices and processes of open source governance, answering how companies should start using open source software, how OSS licenses work, how bills of materials are managed and more. You will hear the condensed findings based on 20+ governance expert interviews from around the world, as well as three longitudinal case studies where we applied and tested the identified best practices in production-level projects.





Bio:

Dr. Nikolay Harutyunyan is a postdoc at the Professorship for Open Source Software led by Prof. Dr. Dirk Riehle at Friedrich-Alexander University of Erlangen-Nürnberg. Nikolay's research focuses on open source governance and software supply chains. Before joining the research group of the Professorship for Open Source Software, he studied Economics, Management, and Information Systems in Canada, France, Germany, Armenia, and in the US. His professional interests include open source governance, information systems, and user experience design.