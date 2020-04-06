Baskin School of Engineering Master's Pathways Workshop: CE and CSE

If you are a UCSC undergraduate majoring in a School of Engineering program and you're considering your options after graduation, please join us at the Spring Quarter Computer Science and Engineering Pathways Workshop. In this online workshop, we'll discuss the degree requirements and application process for the Computer Engineering Bachelor's/Master's Pathway Program and the Computer Science and Engineering Bachelor's/Master's Pathway Program. These pathways enable motivated BSOE undergraduates to complete a bachelor's and a master's degree in as little as 5 years.

Learn more about how to apply to either of these pathway programs by attending an online workshop on May 13th (12-1pm PDT). Interested students must register by 5pm PDT the day before the workshop in order to attend the event.

You can register for the May 13th online workshop here.