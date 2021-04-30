Baskin Engineering PPFP and CPFP Symposium

Abstract:

The Baskin School of Engineering Office of the Dean, in partnership with the UCSC Genomics Institute, present the UC President's Postdoctoral Fellowship Program (PPFP) and Chancellor's Postdoctoral Fellowship Program (CPFP) Symposium. This event will feature the following six UC President's Postdoctoral Fellows who will present their research in a lightning talk format during morning sessions on May 10 and 11, via Zoom.

Speakers:

May 10th speakers:

Megan Jackson, UC Berkeley, "Bridging Molecular and Heterogeneous Electrocatalysis through Graphite Conjugation"

Thaiesha Wright, Boulder, "Advances in Synthesis and Biophysical Analysis of Protein-Polymer Bioconjugates"

Aide-Macias Muñoz, UC Irvine, "Determining Divergence and Convergence of a Complex Trait Using Visual Systems"

May 11th speakers:

Vladimir Emiliano Diaz-Ochoa, UC Davis, "Nutrition is Linked to Immunity Against Bacterial Pathogens via the NRAMP1 Metal Transporter"

Mahshid Fardadi, UC Los Angeles, "Modeling the Neural Circuit of Micturition in the Setting of Spinal Cord Injury: Responses to Transcutaneous Magnetic Spinal Stimulation"

Javier Gonzalez Rocha, UC Riverside, "Toward On-demand Detection of Methane Point Source Emissions Using Multirotor Uncrewed Aircraft Systems"

