Autonomous Underwater Vehicle with Rotating Thrusters

Nowadays, the research to enhance the capabilities of Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs) is mainly to reach uncertain and harsh environments that could be very difficult to access to humans. Such AUVs can indeed allow exploring the sea and monitoring underwater structures, where prolonged exposure to humans is dangerous or even, sometimes, impossible. Reducing the size of these AUVs will increase their availability and maneuverability. However, it is very difficult and challenging to embed electrical and mechanical parts inside these AUVs, thus leading to high costs as well as hard challenges for AUV designers.

In this talk, I will introduce a small and lightweight Teflon (PTFE) autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with vision and detection capabilities, which has a very high maneuverability capability with only two 360º rotational thrusters. This rotation capability in the thrusters, along with an embedded mass shifter, allows for long-time immersive motor maneuversfor this AUV. I will discuss four key points in the design of this robot i: Mechanical part include body design and locating parts, ii: Main board and sensor boards, iii: Robot vision system for underwater object tracking and finally, iv: some examples of robot test results, after more than 800 hours of testing under various operating conditions including both pool and ocean environments.

Ali Jebelli is working as a Postdoctoral Fellow (PDF) at Carleton University and he has also completed a 3-year Post-Doctoral position at the University of Ottawa. His current research focuses on a smart heating system, which provides the heat and light necessary to grow the seeds by placing it in the land during planting to match the heat of its immediate environment close to the ambient temperature, this system will be able to greatly help farmers increase crop yields and reduce prices of agricultural products. Dr. Jebelli received his Ph.D. in Electrical and Computer Engineering from the University of Ottawa in 2016. His thesis dealt with the design and test of an autonomous underwater robot prototype with very innovative motor capabilities, energy saving, and enhanced structure that allow an operating time of over 8 hours in the sea. Dr. Jebelli received his Master's degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering in 2014, also from the University of Ottawa. His thesis was on the development of sensors and microcontrollers for underwater robots. He also received a Master degree (MEng) in Electrical–Mechatronics and Automatic Control from the University Technology Malaysia in 2009, and his bachelor's degree in Electrical Power Engineering from Azad University in 2005.



