Asynchronous Logic: Design and EDA

Abstract:

Asynchronous logic is a modular approach to the design of complex VLSI systems, where computation is self-timed rather than driven by a global clock signal. The benefits of these circuits include switching activity only when there is useful computation being performed, and the ability to optimize for average-case operation rather than the worst-case timing path in the system. This benefit is partially offset by the overheads introduced for explicit synchronization.



This talk has two parts. In the first part, I will present an introduction to asynchronous logic with examples that illustrate when this approach has benefits. In the second part, I will describe how asynchronous logic translates to differences in various aspects of the design automation flow needed to support asynchronous design methodologies.

Bio:

Rajit Manohar is the John C. Malone Professor of Electrical Engineering and Professor of Computer Science at Yale. He received his B.S. (1994), M.S. (1995), and Ph.D. (1998) from Caltech. He has been on the Yale faculty since 2017, where his group conducts research on the design, analysis, and implementation of self-timed systems. He is the recipient of an NSF CAREER award, nine best paper awards, nine teaching awards, and was named to MIT technology review's top 35 young innovators under 35 for contributions to low power microprocessor design. His work includes the design and implementation of a number of self-timed VLSI chips including the first high-performance asynchronous microprocessor, the first microprocessor for sensor networks, the first asynchronous dataflow FPGA, the first radiation hardened SRAM-based FPGA, and the first deterministic large-scale neuromorphic architecture. Prior to Yale, he was Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering and a Stephen H. Weiss Presidential Fellow at Cornell. He founded the Computer Systems Lab at both Cornell and Yale. He has served as the Associate Dean for Research and Graduate studies at Cornell Engineering, the Associate Dean for Academic Affairs at Cornell Tech, and the Associate Dean for Research at Cornell Tech. He founded Achronix Semiconductor to commercialize high-performance asynchronous FPGAs.

