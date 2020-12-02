AM Seminar: The role of cosmic rays and magnetic fields in stellar and supermassive black hole feedback

Abstract:

Star formation and accretion of matter onto black holes as well as the interactions of supernova (SN) explosions and black hole outflows with the surrounding circumgalactic (CGM) and intracluster medium (ICM) — collectively known as feedback processes — play a crucial role in shaping the evolution of galaxies and black holes in the Universe. I will discuss the role of cosmic rays (CRs) — the fastest particles in the Universe — in stellar and supermassive black hole feedback. I will argue that CRs are likely to play a very important role across a wide range of physical scales — from the scales of galaxies to the scales comparable to those of galaxy clusters. Regarding galactic scale feedback, although CRs comprise only a tiny fraction of interstellar particles by number, they carry energy comparable to that in the turbulent energy of the gas and can thus be dynamically important. I will discuss magneto-hydrodynamical simulations that focus on the dynamical role of CRs injected by SNe, and specifically on the impact of CR transport along the magnetic fields. These simulations demonstrate that this microphysical second-order transport effect can be crucial for launching galactic winds. Regarding galaxy cluster feedback, I will discuss results from numerical simulations of black hole jet feedback in galaxy clusters and argue that CR transport and heating of the ICM and CGM by CRs may be crucially important for explaining the decades old cooling flow problem. Despite these successes, the simulations of astrophysical feedback face a number of outstanding physics and numerical challenges that I will briefly highlight in this presentation.

Bio:

Dr. Mateusz Ruszkowski received his PhD in astronomy from the Institute of Astronomy at the University of Cambridge. Prior to joining the faculty in the Department of Astronomy at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Dr. Ruszkowski was a Chandra Fellow and Senior Research Associate at JILA at the University of Colorado at Boulder and a postdoctoral fellow at the Max Planck Institute for Astrophysics in Garching, Germany. Dr. Ruszkowski's primary research interests are in high-energy and extragalactic astrophysics with special emphasis on black hole astrophysics, relativistic jets, galactic winds, and the physics of dilute astrophysical plasmas (intracluster and circumgalactic medium). Dr. Ruszkowski's recent research focuses on theoretical and numerical modeling of the physics of stellar and supermassive black hole feedback, i.e., the interactions of stars and black holes with their surroundings and how these interactions control the growth of galaxies. This research involves integration of plasma processes into numerical simulations of galaxies, and specifically into the simulations of (i) supernova-driven winds from galaxies and (ii) black hole feeding and jet feedback in the context of galaxy clusters.

