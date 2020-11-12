AM Seminar: Phenotype Control for Regulatory Networks

Abstract:

One of the ultimate goals in systems biology is to develop control strategies to find efficient medical treatments. One step towards this goal is to develop methods for changing the state of a cell into a desirable state. In this talk I will discuss the interplay of different approaches for phenotype control. For this talk, I will focus on control methods for Boolean networks including algebraic methods, feedback vertex set, stable motifs, and many others. I will discuss the fundamentals and the requirements for using each of these methods. I will present examples of applications of these approaches on some models. Finally, I will discuss the challenges such as the complexity and the availability of software for using each of these control methods.

Bio:

David Murrugarra is associate professor in the Department of Mathematics at the University of Kentucky.

https://sites.google.com/view/murrugarra

Zoom Link: https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/93776214443?pwd=ZHBaMnJ4YUxEcFpHL25aUzZQWlJlUT09