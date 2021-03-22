AM Seminar: Movement Alters Biological Dynamics in Heterogeneous Environments

Abstract:

A large body of theory, based on the logistic equation, predicts that populations dispersing in heterogeneous environments can reach higher total size than if non-diffusing, and, paradoxically, higher size than in a corresponding homogeneous environment. However, this theory and its assumptions have not been rigorously tested. Here, I extended previous theory to include exploitable resources, proving qualitatively novel results, which were tested experimentally using spatially dispersing laboratory populations of yeast. Consistent with previous theory, I predicted and experimentally observed that spatial dispersal increased total equilibrium population abundance in heterogeneous environments under certain conditions. Refuting previous theory, however, this work discovered that homogeneously distributed resources support higher total carrying capacity than heterogeneous environments. Next I extended my previous work to multiple interacting species and used mathematical theory and laboratory work to predict how movement alters coexistence in heterogeneous environments. A large body of mathematical theory, based on Lotka-Volterra-like equations, proved non-coexistence, with the slower dispersing competitor always excluding the faster disperser. Notably, these results have never been tested empirically. To address these gaps, I not only extended previous theory by including exploitable resources and a component of directed movement, but I also tested the new mathematical results experimentally using laboratory populations of the nematode worm, Caenorhaditis elegans. In contrast to previous predictions, my results reveal, both theoretically and empirically, that even with different diffusive rates, two identical competing species with moderate level of directed components (i.e., toward resources) can coexist when both competitors have the same directional bias in their diffusive movement.

Bio:

Bo Zhang received her Ph.D. in Mathematical Biology and Theoretical Ecology in the Department of Biology at the University of Miami in 2017 then pursued postdoctoral training in the Department of Environmental Science and Policy at the University of California, Davis. She is now a Research Assistant Professor at Oklahoma State University. Her research combines numerical simulations and laboratory experiments to examine the effect of movement on altering biological dynamics in heterogeneous environments. She is also interested in applying mathematical models in ecological conservation and management problems (e.g., control of biological invasion).

