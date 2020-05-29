AM Seminar: Mathematical models of blood coagulation. What can mathematics give to medicine?

Abstract:

Blood coagulation system keeps us from blood loss. Disorders in blood coagulation lead to complications such as thrombosis, stroke, myocardial infarction. This is the most common reason for death in developed countries. In spite of deep understanding how the blood coagulation system works, we are far from ability to avoid all complications.

We see that COVID-19 has Disseminated intravascular coagulation as one of the most important complications. Doctors report of new appearances of thrombosis in COVID-19, that require new treatment protocols to be developed. In this lecture we will consider how the blood coagulation system is constructed from a mathematical point of view, what has already been investigated and where to search new ways of treatment.

Mathematical instruments in blood coagulation research are: nonlinear dynamical system of activator-inhibitor type, mathematical polymerization theory, numerical simulation of reaction-diffusion-convection systems.

Bio:

Ksenia Zlobina is a Researcher at Applied Math Department BSOE. Her research interests are in mathematical modelling of biological systems. She came recently from the National Research Center for Hematology in Moscow, Russia. She graduated in 2003 from Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology and received her PhD in biophysics in 2009 at Moscow State University. Her previous work was devoted to different aspects of blood coagulation problems including modelling of multimer folding in shear flow, fibrin polymerization, thrombi formation in hydrodynamic flow, collective phenomena in platelet populations.

