AM Seminar: Mapping the Physics of Complex Chemical Reactions via Rigorous Machine Learning

There are no model-independent methods for identifying the causal chemical mechanisms of ignition phenomena. Simulations of atomistic models of hydrogen oxidation (the simplest combustion process) do not require prior knowledge of possible mechanisms or intermediates. Using data from thousands of simulations, we demonstrate a machine learning methodology for concentration time series. We prove that stoichiometry and kinetics (reaction rates) can be obtained from Koopman modes, eigenvalues, and eigenfunctions. Reactions which occur consistently, and with high dynamical relevance (persistent reactions), are learned in an unsupervised manner; our persistent reaction computation compresses information contained in Koopman spectral objects. The first persistent reaction happens to be the overall reaction for hydrogen oxidation. Using this reaction and its corresponding Koopman eigenvalues, a data-driven ignition time is defined which correlated well with an empirical ignition time. We have provided the first unsupervised means to learn bulk chemistry from molecular dynamics.

Cory Brown is just a few months out from graduation for his Ph.D. degree in Mechanical Engineering at the University of California, Santa Barbara. Before joining UCSB, Cory received a B.S. degree in Engineering Physics from Cornell University and worked as a research assistant in two biomechanics research groups. His current research focuses on developing foundations/constraints for machine learning algorithms by designing mathematical tools motivated by domain knowledge/experts. Specifically, he focuses on the use of spectral theory of graphs and dynamical systems to produce unsupervised algorithms for time series data.



A mathematician's abstraction and logic, a physicist's intuition and spatial reasoning, an engineer's problem solving and brainstorming, with a thirst to discover knowledge, in our heaping piles of data.

