AM Seminar: From interaction rules to collective dynamics in complex biological systems

Abstract

Many important biological processes emerge from interactions among large numbers of components. Examples range from the functioning of our own brains to the dynamics of the ecosystems around us. Applied mathematics has had tremendous success in explaining how properties of large, many-body systems in physics emerge from interactions among individual components. Yet, in biology, we face a challenge in applying similar techniques to discover connections between individual and collective function: unlike in purely physical systems, in biology, we often do not know the “laws” that govern interactions among individuals. In this talk, I will describe my research, which uses both mathematical theory and machine learning to discover biological interaction rules from data and to scale those rules up to understand system-level function. I will illustrate how we have applied this approach to understand microbial interactions in the ocean, the dynamics of fish schools, and properties of neural circuits. I will show how this approach is leading to exciting new problems in the applied mathematics of living systems.

Bio

Andrew Hein is a theoretical biologist and applied mathematician with interests in biological self-organization, ecology, neuroscience, and animal behavior. He earned his PhD in Theoretical and Computational Biology at the University of Florida in 2013, where he was co-advised in Biology (James Gillooly) and Mathematics (Scott McKinley) as part of an NSF-funded interdisciplinary training program. From 2013-2016, he was a postdoctoral scholar and James S. McDonnell Fellow at Princeton University working with Simon Levin and Iain Couzin. From 2016 onward, he has served as principal investigator and leader of the Ecology of Information Group at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s laboratory in Santa Cruz, CA where he studies mathematical aspects of problems in ecology, fisheries, and neuroscience.