AM Seminar: Inferring chaos and emergent low-dimensionality in living dynamical systems

Abstract

Dynamical systems theory provides a rich set of tools for inferring underlying mathematical structure from partial observations of complex systems, yet translating these insights to real-world biological datasets remains challenging. In this talk, I will overview my recent work at the intersection of nonlinear dynamics, chaos, and biology. I will first focus on my recent work developing physics-informed machine learning algorithms that extract dynamical models directly from raw experimental data. I will present a general technique for discovering strange attractors within diverse biological time series, including gene expression, patient electrocardiograms, animal trackers, and neural spiking. Next, I will describe my work on biological fluid dynamics, and the discovery of a beautiful vortex array created as many invertebrates swim--which enables a novel feeding strategy based on chaotic mixing of the local microenvironment. I will relate this work to broader questions at the intersection of nonlinear dynamics and organismal behavior. I will discuss how these insights open up several exciting new avenues at the intersection of dynamical systems theory, systems biology, and machine learning.

Bio

William is an NSF-Simons fellow at Harvard’s Quantitative Biology Initiative, where he works on applying nonlinear dynamics and machine learning to problems in fluid dynamics and systems biology. He received his PhD in applied physics from Stanford, where he worked with Manu Prakash and Marcus Feldman's groups. He completed his undergraduate degree in physics at Princeton.