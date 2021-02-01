AM Seminar: The Importance of Non-uniform Stratification for the Breakdown of Oceanic Internal Gravity Waves

Abstract

Because the density of the ocean increases with depth, internal gravity waves can propagate within it, moving under the influence of buoyancy forces. One mechanism for the generation of these waves is through the action of the tides periodically crossing submarine topography. Far from these sources, these ``internal tides'' are observed to propagate horizontally as vertically confined modes. It remains an open question as to how these internal tides ultimately break down - transferring energy from large scales to sufficiently small scales capable of mixing. Besides interacting with topography, currents and eddies, a well-studied mechanism for the spontaneous breakdown of internal gravity waves is through triadic resonant instabilities (with parametric subharmonic instability being a specific example). Although this readily occurs in uniform stratification, this talk will show through theory and numerical simulations that, in realistic (non-uniform) ocean stratification, the dominant mechanism for energy transfer is through nonlinear self-interaction leading to generation of mean flows and superharmonics.

Bio

Zoom URL: https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/99197050575?pwd=dVh4eWpEaFRwTVR0NXU1aXB3dCtTdz09