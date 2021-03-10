AM Seminar: Eco-evolutionary dynamics of species interactions

Abstract

Species interactions play a major role in ecology and evolution. Host-parasite relationships are of particular interest as they are thought to be a key driver of evolution throughout the natural world, capable of generating spatial and temporal patterns of diversity through reciprocal adaptations and counter-adaptations (coevolution). Understanding the interplay between ecological and evolutionary processes (“eco-evolutionary dynamics”) is crucial not only for applications in public health or conservation, but also for understanding a wide range of biological phenomena, from co-operation and competition in microbiomes, to the evolution of sex and mate choice.

Eco-evolutionary dynamics are often difficult to intuit due to feedback loops that exist between frequency- and density-dependent processes, yet mathematical modelling can offer crucial insights. I will first discuss the importance of eco-evolutionary feedbacks in simple pairwise host-parasite systems and how we can use a novel method to understand their effects on (co)evolution, before considering more complex scenarios involving multi-species communities (e.g. microbiomes). Finally, I will discuss possible future directions for the field and the main theoretical challenges that lie ahead.

Bio

Ben Ashby is a mathematical biologist interested in modelling the ecology and evolution of species interactions. He received a PhD in Zoology from the University of Oxford in 2014, followed by postdoctoral research at the University of Exeter and UC Berkeley. In 2016, he was awarded a 5-year Independent Research Fellowship from the Natural Environment Research Council and became an Assistant Professor in the Department of Mathematical Sciences at the University of Bath. His research interests are broad, including infectious diseases, host-parasite coevolution, reproductive strategies and mating dynamics, resource competition, sociality, and microbiome evolution.