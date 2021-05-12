AM Seminar: Compositional features and approximation theory for deep learning

Abstract:

It is widely observed in science and engineering that complicated and high dimensional information input-output relations can be represented as compositions of functions with low input dimensions. Their compositional structures can be effectively represented using layered directed acyclic graphs. In this talk, we focus on the development of an algebraic framework and approximation theory for compositional functions; and the interconnection between compositional features and the complexity/approximation bound of deep neural networks.

Bio:

Wei Kang (https://sites.google.com/site/weikangnpsmonterey/home) received a Ph.D. degree in mathematics from the University of California at Davis in 1991. He held a faculty position at Washington University in St. Louis (1991-1994). Since 1994, he has been with the faculty of Applied Mathematics at US Naval Postgraduate School, where he is currently the department chair. He was a Director of American Institute of Mathematics (2008-2011) for business and international collaborations. He was a visiting scientist at Intel (2005) and a consultant of EPRI (2011-2012). He has been a fellow of IEEE since 2008. His research interests include computational mathematics, dynamic systems and optimal control, machine learning, and data assimilation. He is also interested in engineering applications of mathematics to power systems, manufacturing and process control, autonomous vehicles, and space systems.

