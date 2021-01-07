AM Seminar: Capabilities of the NUMA Galerkin Model

Abstract

In this talk, I will present some recent results that we have obtained with our element-based Galerkin (EBG) nonhydrostatic atmospheric model. The Non-hydrostatic Unified Model of the Atmosphere (NUMA) has solvers for the compressible and incompressible Navier-Stokes equations as well as a shallow water component for doing simple tests in coastal ocean modeling (like tsunamis and inundation problems). NUMA is also the computational engine inside of the U.S. Navy’s NEPTUNE next-generation weather forecast system and is being extended to also handle space weather. This talk will highlight the main points of this model and show some results such as our recent Large-Eddy Simulation test cases.

Bio

Frank Giraldo is a Distinguished Professor of Applied Mathematics at the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) and Adjunct Professor of Applied Mathematics at the Baskins School of Engineering at the University of California at Santa Cruz (UCSC). He and his team built the NUMA model using the element-based Galerkin (EBG) methods described in his textbook “Introduction to Element-based Galerkin Methods using Tensor-Product Bases: Analysis, Algorithms, and Applications” (Springer December 2020); NUMA is a Navier-Stokes solver used for atmospheric, ocean, and fluid dynamics simulations. Frank and colleagues at NPS helped develop the ClimateMachine atmospheric model, which is an open source discontinuous Galerkin nonhydrostatic atmospheric model. Frank and colleagues hosted the 2012 Gene Golub SIAM Summer School on Simulation and Supercomputing in the Geosciences where EBG methods was one of the topics of the summer course. In addition, Frank has served on the National Earth Systems Prediction Capability working groups for over 10 years, and has served on the Department of Energy’s INCITE panels for over 5 year (including chairing the committee the past 3 years).

