AM Seminar: Applied Math for Harvesting Data and Model Revolution

Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) play an increasingly critical role in modern sciences. In this colloquium I will illustrate how methods from ML and AI, such as model reduction, deep learning approaches to differential equations, graphical model and optimization tools, can be merged with more traditional applied mathematics research on data-driven modeling and predictions in Turbulence, Energy Systems and (if time permits) Epidemiology.

Dr. Michael (Misha) Chertkov is a Professor of Mathematics and Chair of the Graduate Interdisciplinary Program (GIDP) in Applied Mathematics at the University of Arizona (UArizona). Dr. Chertkov area of focus is mathematics, including statistics and data science, applied to physical, engineered and other systems and networks. He has published more than 200 papers, is a fellow of the American Physical Society and a senior member of IEEE.

