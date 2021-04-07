Stay Informed:
AM Seminar: Applied Math for Harvesting Data and Model Revolution

Speaker Name: 
Michael (Misha) Chertkov
Speaker Title: 
Professor in Applied Mathematics, Department of Mathematics
Speaker Organization: 
University of Arizona
Start Time: 
Monday, April 19, 2021 - 4:00pm
End Time: 
Monday, April 19, 2021 - 5:00pm
Location: 
Via Zoom Presentation
Organizer: 
Assistant Professor Marcella Gomez

Abstract:

Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) play an increasingly critical role in modern sciences. In this colloquium I will illustrate how methods from ML and AI, such as model reduction, deep learning approaches to differential equations, graphical model and optimization tools, can be merged with more traditional applied mathematics research on data-driven modeling and predictions in Turbulence, Energy Systems and (if time permits) Epidemiology.

Bio:

Dr. Michael (Misha) Chertkov is a Professor of Mathematics and Chair of the Graduate Interdisciplinary Program (GIDP) in Applied Mathematics at the University of Arizona (UArizona). Dr. Chertkov area of focus is mathematics, including statistics and data science, applied to physical, engineered and other systems and networks. He has published more than 200 papers, is a fellow of the American Physical Society and a senior member of IEEE.

Zoom link:https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/93701173090?pwd=MlBNRHJLOVFnRHhNbWkvSG5MMjhodz09

 

Event Type: 
