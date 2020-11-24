AM Seminar:  Quantitative Modeling in Counterparty Credit Risk Management

Abstract:

We will start with introducing different types of financial risks and then focus on quantitative modelling used in Counterparty Credit Risk management from both an academic and industry practice point of view. Major methods to control and quantify Counterparty Credit Risk including credit limits and Valuation Adjustments are discussed in detail.

Bio:

Dr. Jingyang Guo is a Quantitative Finance Analyst in Bank of America. She joined the Counterparty MRM groups in 2017, which is a multinational team covering both front office XVA models and Counterparty Credit Risk (CCR) models. Before then she got a Ph.D. in Mathematics from University at Buffalo and her research focuses on high order numerical methods for nonlinear hyperbolic conservation laws.

