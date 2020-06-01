Advancement: Visualization of 3-D Dynamic Connectome Using a Machine Learning Approach

Abstract: Analysis and comparison of multiple time-varying connectomes are crucial for studying brain diseases such as Rumination, Alzheimer, Anxiety and Parkinson. Recently, many visualization techniques have been proposed to assist clinical psychiatrists in exploring complex connectome datasets. We develop TempoCave, a novel visualization application for analyzing and comparing dynamic brain networks, or connectomes. TempoCave provides a range of functionality to explore metrics related to the activity patterns and modular affiliations of different regions in the brain. We present a real-world use case that analyzes pre- and post-treatment connectome datasets from 27 subjects in a clinical study investigating the use of cognitive behavior therapy to treat major depression disorder, indicating that TempoCave can provide new insight into the dynamic behavior of the human brain. TempoCave showed promise in spatial comparison of two dynamic connectom! es but is limited in terms of temporal comparison. We extend TempoCave to a new application called ConnectoVis that facilitates spatio-temporal exploration of multiple dynamic connectomes. A temporal view shows the trends over time while the spatial view shows topological features with regions as nodes and inter-regional functional connectivities as edges. We demonstrate the effectiveness of ConnectoVis through two case studies involving real-world fMRI data. To further assist neuroscientists in their analysis of multiple dynamic connectomes, we propose a machine learning approach to extract connectivity and modularity patterns from the connectome data. We plan to use an unsupervised learning technique for feature representation for dynamic networks combined with a supervised learning technique for pattern matching. We also plan to conduct an evaluation of our system with real-world datasets including Rumination and Anxiety studies.